Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 205.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,450 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 3.6% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE PM opened at $162.90 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $191.30. The company has a market cap of $253.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.88%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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