Analysts Set Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Price Target at $5.33

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.3333.
EPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $5.30 target price on Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Evolution Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPM
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 0.4%
NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $4.62 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $161.70 million, a PE ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 600.08%.
About Evolution Petroleum
Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on enhanced oil recovery (EOR) through the use of carbon dioxide. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company specializes in acquiring and developing mature hydrocarbon reservoirs that benefit from CO? injection to increase production efficiency. Evolution Petroleum’s business model combines property acquisition, reservoir engineering, and CO? management to optimize recovery of oil and associated gas.
The company’s primary asset is the Jackson Dome CO? field in southwestern Mississippi, where natural carbon dioxide is produced, separated and reinjected into adjacent oil-bearing formations.
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