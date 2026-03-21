Analysts Set Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Price Target at $5.33

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.3333.

EPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $5.30 target price on Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Evolution Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 0.4%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 894.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 163.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $4.62 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $161.70 million, a PE ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 600.08%.

About Evolution Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on enhanced oil recovery (EOR) through the use of carbon dioxide. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company specializes in acquiring and developing mature hydrocarbon reservoirs that benefit from CO? injection to increase production efficiency. Evolution Petroleum’s business model combines property acquisition, reservoir engineering, and CO? management to optimize recovery of oil and associated gas.

The company’s primary asset is the Jackson Dome CO? field in southwestern Mississippi, where natural carbon dioxide is produced, separated and reinjected into adjacent oil-bearing formations.

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