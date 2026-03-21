Next Level Private LLC Buys 34,130 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF $DUSA

Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,130 shares during the period. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 5.0% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Next Level Private LLC owned 2.36% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $19,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 150,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,041,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,908,000 after purchasing an additional 416,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 400,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 74,593 shares during the last quarter.

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Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUSA stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.97. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

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