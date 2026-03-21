Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP is Marotta Asset Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 6.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $32,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,836,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272,592 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,113,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,088,000 after purchasing an additional 756,324 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,743,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,441,000 after purchasing an additional 628,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,927.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 624,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,386,000 after purchasing an additional 611,934 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

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