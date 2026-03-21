JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB Shares Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 758.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,557 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $11,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMUB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 711,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,922,000 after purchasing an additional 85,153 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 45,859 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 352,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMUB stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1538 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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