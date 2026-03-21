608,949 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ Acquired by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 608,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,920,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 7.3% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.57 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors. BSCQ was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.