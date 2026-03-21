Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,745 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,356 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $428,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in American Express by 22.5% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $395.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore set a $393.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,608.10. This represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. The trade was a 46.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $294.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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