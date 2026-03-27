SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 44,155 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 36,292 shares.The stock last traded at $90.58 and had previously closed at $91.00.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $994.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.36.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,264,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,665,000 after buying an additional 90,149 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,641,000 after acquiring an additional 90,449 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,516,000 after acquiring an additional 21,999 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 215,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality. QEFA was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

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