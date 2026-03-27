abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 981,212 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the February 26th total of 1,575,367 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,359,892 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SIVR traded up $2.92 on Friday, reaching $66.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,979. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $115.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.00.

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Institutional Trading of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bauman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000.

About abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.

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