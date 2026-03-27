Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Land Securities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.4569, but opened at $7.0450. Land Securities Group shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 722 shares traded.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29.

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About Land Securities Group

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Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF), commonly known as Landsec, is one of the United Kingdom’s largest commercial property development and investment companies. The firm specializes in the acquisition, development, and management of a diversified real estate portfolio, which spans office spaces, retail centres, leisure venues and residential projects. Landsec’s integrated approach combines property investment with active asset and estate management, aiming to enhance value through strategic redevelopment and sustainable building practices.

Landsec’s portfolio is concentrated primarily in key urban markets across the UK, with a particular focus on central London, major regional towns and cities.

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