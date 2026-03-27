SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $8.20. SEGRO shares last traded at $8.2375, with a volume of 358 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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SEGRO Stock Performance

SEGRO Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64.

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO PLC (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.

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