Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 7,901 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical volume of 5,843 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXS. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,537,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,967,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 174.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 107,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 68,566 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 3.3%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.02. 13,310,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,080,268. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $106.70.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification. Most of the stocks in the Index are issued by the 500 largest companies, in terms of the aggregate market value of their outstanding stock, and generally are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.