Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Yaskawa Electric Corp. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.00, but opened at $51.46. Yaskawa Electric shares last traded at $53.3250, with a volume of 707 shares trading hands.

Yaskawa Electric Stock Down 3.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

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Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yaskawa Electric had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 6.86%.The firm had revenue of $892.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yaskawa Electric Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yaskawa Electric

Yaskawa Electric Corporation is a Japan?based manufacturer of industrial automation equipment, specializing in motion control technology, robotics, and drive systems. The company designs and produces a range of products that include AC and DC servo motors, inverters, programmable logic controllers, welding robots and general-purpose industrial robots. Its offerings are used across diverse sectors such as automotive, electronics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and logistics to improve productivity, precision and energy efficiency in manufacturing processes.

Founded in 1915 in Kitakyushu, Japan, Yaskawa Electric has evolved from a regional motor repair shop into a global provider of factory automation and mechatronic solutions.

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