Short Interest in Gyrodyne , LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Declines By 37.5%

Gyrodyne , LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 45 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 26th total of 72 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gyrodyne Trading Down 4.9%

NASDAQ GYRO traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $7.78. 1,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. Gyrodyne has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyrodyne

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gyrodyne in the third quarter worth $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Gyrodyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Gyrodyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gyrodyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne Company of America, Inc is a New York–based real estate investment and development firm specializing in medical office buildings and professional facilities. Listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker GYRO, the company’s principal business activity is the ownership, leasing and management of commercial properties tailored to healthcare and life sciences tenants. By focusing on outpatient diagnostic and treatment centers, clinical laboratories and related professional suites, Gyrodyne generates steady rental income and seeks to provide purpose-built environments that meet the specific needs of medical practitioners and research organizations.

The company’s core property portfolio is anchored by an approximately 87-acre campus situated in Stony Brook, Long Island.

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