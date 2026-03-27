JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.91, but opened at $44.45. JFrog shares last traded at $44.0050, with a volume of 1,397,109 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore set a $80.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

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JFrog Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 1.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $145.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.09 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 13.50%.The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 21,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $870,884.16. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 752,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,067,245.44. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,052,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,790,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,795,333.50. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,960 shares of company stock worth $17,367,657. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in JFrog by 48.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 61,685 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth $368,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 14.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,173,000 after buying an additional 88,784 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Further Reading

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