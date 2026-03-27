MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($3.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter.

MicroCloud Hologram Price Performance

MicroCloud Hologram stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 277,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,632. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. MicroCloud Hologram has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.27.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLO. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in MicroCloud Hologram during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MicroCloud Hologram in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MicroCloud Hologram has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

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