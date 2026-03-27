First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 67,727 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the February 26th total of 112,090 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 905,054 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:FVD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. 430,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,327. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $50.23.
First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund
First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to objectively identify and select those stocks from the universe of stocks, of which Value Line, Inc gives a Safety Ranking of #1 or #2 in the Value Line Safety Ranking System and have the potential to pay above-average dividends and capital appreciation.
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