iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 204,088 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 308% from the previous session’s volume of 50,074 shares.The stock last traded at $111.93 and had previously closed at $112.56.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Trading Down 1.0%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.84. The company has a market cap of $652.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.87.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Comm Services ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 10,705.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the second quarter worth $282,000.

About iShares Global Comm Services ETF

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

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