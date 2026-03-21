Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 0.8% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $93,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 22,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $317.57 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $349.08. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.29.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

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