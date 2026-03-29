Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.40 and traded as high as GBX 82.60. Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 82, with a volume of 2,336,805 shares changing hands.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Trading Down 0.2%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.87. The company has a market cap of £485.51 million, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.11.

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Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 16.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Bluefield Solar Income Fund had a negative net margin of 196.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bluefield Solar Income Fund will post 302.1632747 EPS for the current year.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF) is an investment company focused on the acquisition and long-term management of a diversified portfolio of low carbon assets in the UK, with a primary focus on solar assets. The fund’s initial public offering (IPO) was in July 2013, making it the first investment company focused on solar PV to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The investment objective of the fund is to deliver long term, attractive yield via the payment of quarterly dividends.

The fund primarily targets utility scale solar assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and/or commercial sites.

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