MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.94 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.73 or 0.00004109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $19.94 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001859 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004733 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,299,234 tokens. The Reddit community for MetisDAO is https://reddit.com/r/metis_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is www.metis.io/blog.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,299,234.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 2.80298278 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $1,900,390.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

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