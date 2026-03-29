ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

ReposiTrak has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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ReposiTrak Trading Down 2.9%

TRAK stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. ReposiTrak has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $23.72.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak ( NYSE:TRAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 30.62%.

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ReposiTrak, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRAK, is a provider of cloud-based supply chain compliance and transparency solutions. The company’s platform enables retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to manage, share and validate product data throughout the supply chain. Through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, ReposiTrak helps organizations ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, industry standards and retailer-specific guidelines for food safety, sustainability, labeling and quality assurance.

At the core of ReposiTrak’s offerings is its DataHub, a centralized repository that captures critical information such as product specifications, certifications, catch-weight data, temperature logs and recall notifications.

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