Lynas Rare Earths Limited – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Up 36.8% in March

Lynas Rare Earths Limited – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 577,075 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the February 26th total of 421,886 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 786,799 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYSDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Lynas Rare Earths to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LYSDY

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Up 1.0%

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

LYSDY stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

(Get Free Report)

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS: LYSDY) is a leading global supplier of rare earth elements, headquartered in Perth, Australia. The company’s flagship operation is the Mount Weld mine in Western Australia, one of the world’s highest?grade rare earth deposits. Lynas extracts and concentrates rare earth ores, which serve as critical feedstock for the production of high-performance magnets, catalysts and other specialty applications used in automotive, electronics and renewable energy industries.

Beyond mining, Lynas operates a key processing facility at Kuantan in Malaysia, where it carries out cracking, leaching and separation of rare earth concentrate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.