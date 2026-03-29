Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MSD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 2.1%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

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Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

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Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income. The fund primarily invests in U.S. dollar-denominated sovereign and corporate debt securities issued by governments and corporations in emerging market countries.

MSD’s investment strategy emphasizes diversification across regions, sectors and issuers. The fund’s portfolio managers use fundamental credit analysis to identify opportunities in markets such as Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

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