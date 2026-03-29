Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of FRU opened at C$17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.38. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$10.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.65.

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Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$69.76 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Equities analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The majority of its revenue is generated from Canada Segment.

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