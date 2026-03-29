Ready Capital Corp (RC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Ready Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

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Ready Capital Trading Down 5.3%

NYSE RC opened at $1.52 on Friday. Ready Capital has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. Research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

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Ready Capital Corporation is a specialty finance real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires and manages commercial real estate loans and related assets. The company offers financing solutions across a variety of property types, including multifamily, office, retail, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use assets. Ready Capital focuses on delivering flexible loan structures to meet the diverse needs of borrowers in the small balance and middle-market sectors.

Through its small balance commercial real estate lending platform, Ready Capital provides loans typically ranging from $1 million to $15 million for acquisitions, refinancings, renovations and bridge financing.

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