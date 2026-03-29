Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 15th

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PBL opened at C$17.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.94. The company has a market cap of C$485.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.87. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of C$17.19 and a 12-month high of C$23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33.

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Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.81%.The business had revenue of C$150.76 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pollard Banknote will post 2.0250184 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.

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