BancFirst Corporation (BANF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on April 15th

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

BancFirst has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. BancFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BancFirst to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

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BancFirst Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $106.72 on Friday. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.66 and a 200-day moving average of $114.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.65.

About BancFirst

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.05%.The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

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BancFirst Corporation is a regional banking holding company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. As the largest state?chartered bank in Oklahoma, BancFirst offers a comprehensive suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and government entities. Its core business activities include commercial and consumer banking, mortgage lending, treasury management, equipment financing and electronic banking solutions.

The bank operates a network of more than 60 branches across Oklahoma, serving urban centers such as Oklahoma City and Tulsa, as well as rural communities throughout the state.

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