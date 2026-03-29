Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in March

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 93,918 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 26th total of 68,556 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 661 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 142.1 days.

Legrand Trading Down 2.8%

LGRVF stock opened at $151.76 on Friday. Legrand has a one year low of $97.07 and a one year high of $184.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

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About Legrand

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Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, offering products and systems that manage power, light, data and control in residential, commercial and industrial buildings. The company’s portfolio covers a wide range of solutions for electrical distribution, wiring devices, cable management, lighting controls, building automation and connected home technologies, with an emphasis on integrated systems that support energy management and digital connectivity.

Products and services include switches and sockets, circuit protection and distribution equipment, structured cabling and data-center solutions, racks and enclosures, lighting controls, sensors and smart-home interfaces, as well as services related to system design and project support.

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