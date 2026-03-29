Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and traded as high as $10.63. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $10.4950, with a volume of 110,792 shares traded.

Key Stories Impacting Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting Cross Timbers Royalty Trust this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Major insider accumulation: Eric L. Oliver (a >10% holder) boosted his position with purchases on Mar 25 (26,134 shares at ~$9.69) and Mar 26 (3,159 shares at ~$9.91), raising his stake above ~629K shares — a strong signal of insider confidence that likely attracted buyers. SEC Filing Eric Oliver Acquires 26,134 Shares

Major insider accumulation: Eric L. Oliver (a >10% holder) boosted his position with purchases on Mar 25 (26,134 shares at ~$9.69) and Mar 26 (3,159 shares at ~$9.91), raising his stake above ~629K shares — a strong signal of insider confidence that likely attracted buyers. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results supportive of distributions: reported Q4 EPS $0.23 on $1.64M revenue with ~79% net margin and ~191% ROE, reflecting the royalty-trust cash flow profile that underpins payouts and investor interest. Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Quarterly results supportive of distributions: reported Q4 EPS $0.23 on $1.64M revenue with ~79% net margin and ~191% ROE, reflecting the royalty-trust cash flow profile that underpins payouts and investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Technical lift: shares moved above the 50?day moving average, drawing momentum and technical traders and helping intra?day buying interest. 50-Day Moving Average Article

Technical lift: shares moved above the 50?day moving average, drawing momentum and technical traders and helping intra?day buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Company profile and market metrics — modest market cap (~$63M), P/E ~13.8, low beta (~0.10), 50/200?day MAs near $9.07/$8.35; institutional ownership ~9.7%. These frame risk, liquidity and volatility expectations but don’t change fundamentals immediately.

Company profile and market metrics — modest market cap (~$63M), P/E ~13.8, low beta (~0.10), 50/200?day MAs near $9.07/$8.35; institutional ownership ~9.7%. These frame risk, liquidity and volatility expectations but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Negative Sentiment: Dividend reduced/very low payout: the trust declared a tiny monthly distribution of $0.0009 per share (annualized yield ~0.1%), with a reported payout ratio near 79% — this weak income profile reduces appeal for income investors. Dividend & News

Dividend reduced/very low payout: the trust declared a tiny monthly distribution of $0.0009 per share (annualized yield ~0.1%), with a reported payout ratio near 79% — this weak income profile reduces appeal for income investors. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is muted/negative: Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell” and MarketBeat shows a consensus tilt toward Sell, which may pressure longer?term investor demand despite short?term buying. Weiss Ratings

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.10.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 191.25% and a net margin of 79.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0009 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Insider Transactions at Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

In other Cross Timbers Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Eric L. Oliver purchased 26,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $253,238.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 626,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,120.25. This trade represents a 4.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRT. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) is a Delaware statutory trust that holds royalty interests in a portfolio of onshore oil and natural gas properties. The trust was established in June 2005 through a contribution of assets by Chesapeake Energy Corporation. It earns revenue by collecting overriding royalty and net profit interests carved out of producing leases and then distributing those receipts to its unitholders on a quarterly basis.

The underlying assets of the trust consist primarily of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves located in several Texas counties, including Erath, Stephens, Comanche and Palo Pinto.

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