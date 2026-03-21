Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $44.84 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,658 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $44,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

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iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2%

QUAL stock opened at $191.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.80. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $205.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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