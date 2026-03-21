Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 307,140 Shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF $PWRD

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in TCW Transform Systems ETF (NASDAQ:PWRD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,352,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307,140 shares during the period. TCW Transform Systems ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TCW Transform Systems ETF were worth $226,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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TCW Transform Systems ETF Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PWRD opened at $97.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.19. TCW Transform Systems ETF has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $110.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average of $99.24.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Profile

Perfect World Co, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates online games. It operates in two segments: PRC operations and International operations. The PRC operating segment includes PRC online game business. The International operating segment includes United States online game business, Runic Games and Unknown Worlds. Its portfolio of self-developed online games includes massively multiplayer online role playing games (MMORPGs): Perfect World, Legend of Martial Arts, Perfect World II, Zhu Xian, Chi Bi, Pocketpet Journey West, Battle of the Immortals, Fantasy Zhu Xian, Forsaken World, Empire of the Immortals, Return of the Condor Heroes and Legend of the Condor Heroes, among others.

Further Reading

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