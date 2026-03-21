Jeri Williams Sells 157 Shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) Director Jeri Williams sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $76,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,910. This trade represents a 11.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ AXON opened at $496.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 326.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52 week low of $396.41 and a 52 week high of $885.91.

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Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.55. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $796.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $870.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $713.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Key Headlines Impacting Axon Enterprise

Here are the key news stories impacting Axon Enterprise this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Software & Services momentum supports a higher-margin recurring revenue outlook—analyst write-ups highlight ~38% revenue growth and continued subscription expansion, which underpins long-term upside. Read More.

Strong Software & Services momentum supports a higher-margin recurring revenue outlook—analyst write-ups highlight ~38% revenue growth and continued subscription expansion, which underpins long-term upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat: Axon’s Feb. quarter topped estimates on EPS and revenue (revenue up ~38.5% YoY), reinforcing the growth narrative that many investors cite when valuing the stock. Read More.

Earnings beat: Axon’s Feb. quarter topped estimates on EPS and revenue (revenue up ~38.5% YoY), reinforcing the growth narrative that many investors cite when valuing the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Municipal procurement continues to drive hardware + software adoption—local grants (e.g., Decatur, IL) are cited as examples of steady demand for public-safety tech. Read More.

Municipal procurement continues to drive hardware + software adoption—local grants (e.g., Decatur, IL) are cited as examples of steady demand for public-safety tech. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional/coverage interest (features mentioning funds and “trending” status) can attract flows and boost liquidity, supporting the stock over time. Read More.

Institutional/coverage interest (features mentioning funds and “trending” status) can attract flows and boost liquidity, supporting the stock over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Aggregator/“trending” articles raise awareness but are not direct fundamental catalysts; useful for retail/institutional interest but don’t change cash flows immediately. Read More.

Aggregator/“trending” articles raise awareness but are not direct fundamental catalysts; useful for retail/institutional interest but don’t change cash flows immediately. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data being reported as “0 shares” with NaN changes reads like a reporting error—treat as noise until exchanges/brokers clarify; not an actionable signal now.

Short-interest data being reported as “0 shares” with NaN changes reads like a reporting error—treat as noise until exchanges/brokers clarify; not an actionable signal now. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Erika Nardini sold 198 shares (~$506.58 avg) and Director Jeri Williams sold 157 shares (~$490 avg) in mid?March; while small in absolute dollars, these filings can dent sentiment. Read More. Read More.

Insider selling: Director Erika Nardini sold 198 shares (~$506.58 avg) and Director Jeri Williams sold 157 shares (~$490 avg) in mid?March; while small in absolute dollars, these filings can dent sentiment. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near-term skepticism: critical pieces noting a multi?day losing streak and a sizable short-term market?cap decline are amplifying caution and likely contributing to today’s pullback. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.4% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise

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Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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