ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $65,194.78 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,194.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 739,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,310,237.61. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,142 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $68,495.60.

On Monday, March 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,140 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $51,531.20.

On Thursday, February 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,301 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $32,889.28.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,800 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $45,450.00.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 600 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $15,150.00.

On Thursday, February 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $2,523.00.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 409 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $10,306.80.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 273 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $6,060.60.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 97 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $2,145.64.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 49 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $1,098.58.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:ACR opened at $18.90 on Friday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 135.18 and a current ratio of 135.18. The firm has a market cap of $134.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,891.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded ACRES Commercial Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACRES Commercial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACRES Commercial Realty

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Point Credit Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,118,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 76,688 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 49,312 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

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ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

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