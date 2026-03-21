Insider Buying: Composecure (NYSE:GPGI) Insider Purchases $51,000.00 in Stock

Composecure, Inc. (NYSE:GPGI – Get Free Report) insider Kurt Schoen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Composecure Stock Performance

NYSE:GPGI opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.00. Composecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

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Composecure (NYSE:GPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Composecure had a negative net margin of 56.76% and a positive return on equity of 211.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Composecure in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Composecure Company Profile

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CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

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