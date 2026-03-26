Guardian Capital Group (GCAAF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3131 per share and revenue of $67.0670 million for the quarter.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GCAAF opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $49.69.

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About Guardian Capital Group

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Guardian Capital Group Ltd is a diversified investment management and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Through its investment management segment, the firm offers a broad range of mutual funds, closed-end funds, segregated funds and customized portfolio solutions. It also provides capital markets services, including equity research, corporate finance and securities trading, to institutional clients and corporate issuers.

The company’s product lineup spans traditional and alternative strategies, covering equities, fixed income, real estate and multi-asset portfolios.

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