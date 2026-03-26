Insider Buying: Patria Private Equity Trust (LON:PPET) Insider Buys £39,801.50 in Stock

Patria Private Equity Trust (LON:PPET – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Budge bought 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 575 per share, for a total transaction of £39,801.50.

Duncan Budge also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, February 17th, Duncan Budge bought 4,885 shares of Patria Private Equity Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 611 per share, with a total value of £29,847.35.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Duncan Budge purchased 4,891 shares of Patria Private Equity Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 610 per share, with a total value of £29,835.10.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Duncan Budge purchased 3,228 shares of Patria Private Equity Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 616 per share, with a total value of £19,884.48.

Patria Private Equity Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:PPET opened at GBX 578 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £851.86 million and a P/E ratio of 7.69. Patria Private Equity Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 494 and a 12-month high of GBX 640.

Patria Private Equity Trust Company Profile

Patria Private Equity Trust ( LON:PPET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 2.17 EPS for the quarter.

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Patria Private Equity Trust plc (LON:PPET) is a closed-ended investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange that provides investors with access to private equity opportunities in Latin America. The trust is managed by Patria, a specialist alternative asset manager with a focus on the region, and it is structured to give public-market investors exposure to privately negotiated equity investments that are typically difficult to access through traditional listed equities.

The trust’s principal activities involve making and managing a diversified portfolio of private equity investments, including primary fund commitments, co-investments alongside sponsor-led funds, secondary purchases and direct equity stakes in companies.

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