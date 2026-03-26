Insider Buying: Patria Private Equity Trust (LON:PPET) Insider Buys £39,801.50 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

Patria Private Equity Trust (LON:PPETGet Free Report) insider Duncan Budge bought 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 575 per share, for a total transaction of £39,801.50.

Duncan Budge also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 17th, Duncan Budge bought 4,885 shares of Patria Private Equity Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 611 per share, with a total value of £29,847.35.
  • On Tuesday, February 17th, Duncan Budge purchased 4,891 shares of Patria Private Equity Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 610 per share, with a total value of £29,835.10.
  • On Wednesday, February 18th, Duncan Budge purchased 3,228 shares of Patria Private Equity Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 616 per share, with a total value of £19,884.48.

Patria Private Equity Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:PPET opened at GBX 578 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £851.86 million and a P/E ratio of 7.69. Patria Private Equity Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 494 and a 12-month high of GBX 640.

Patria Private Equity Trust (LON:PPETGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 2.17 EPS for the quarter.

Patria Private Equity Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patria Private Equity Trust plc (LON:PPET) is a closed-ended investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange that provides investors with access to private equity opportunities in Latin America. The trust is managed by Patria, a specialist alternative asset manager with a focus on the region, and it is structured to give public-market investors exposure to privately negotiated equity investments that are typically difficult to access through traditional listed equities.

The trust’s principal activities involve making and managing a diversified portfolio of private equity investments, including primary fund commitments, co-investments alongside sponsor-led funds, secondary purchases and direct equity stakes in companies.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Patria Private Equity Trust (LON:PPET)

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