TMC the metals (TMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

TMC the metals Price Performance

Shares of TMC the metals stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.87. TMC the metals has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $11.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of TMC the metals from $7.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TMC the metals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals

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TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications.

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