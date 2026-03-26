Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2%

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

JSPR opened at $1.09 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JSPR. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,450,000. Propel Bio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,449,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 93.5% in the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,324,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 640,138 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating advances in immunobiology into therapies for serious and rare diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s research and development efforts center on engineered biologics and cell-based approaches designed to address complications in hematologic conditions and improve outcomes in transplant medicine.

Central to Jasper’s pipeline is JSP191, a monoclonal antibody targeting the CD117 receptor, which is being evaluated to enhance donor hematopoietic stem cell engraftment in patients undergoing stem cell transplantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.