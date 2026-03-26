China Construction Bank (CICHF) to Release Earnings on Friday

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its results before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0422 per share and revenue of $24.2372 billion for the quarter.

China Construction Bank Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of CICHF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.31.

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About China Construction Bank

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China Construction Bank Corporation (OTCMKTS:CICHF) is one of the largest commercial banks in China, offering a comprehensive range of financial products and services. Its core business activities include corporate banking, personal banking, and treasury operations. The bank provides lending solutions, deposit accounts, trade financing, cash management, and foreign exchange services to meet the needs of governments, state-owned enterprises, multinational corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, and individual customers.

Founded in 1954 and restructured as a joint-stock commercial bank in 1996, China Construction Bank has grown into a key player in China’s banking sector, ranking among the country’s “Big Four” state-owned banks.

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