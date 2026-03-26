Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives C$51.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.50.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$52.50 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$45.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Desjardins set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of K stock opened at C$40.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.56. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$16.03 and a 1 year high of C$53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 33.95%.The firm had revenue of C$2.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 1.0071259 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia. The company has historically used acquisitions to fuel expansion into new regions and production growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.