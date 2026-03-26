OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

OCANF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Sunday, December 7th.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OCANF

OceanaGold Stock Down 0.5%

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold stock opened at $30.43 on Monday. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71.

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation is an international gold and copper producer headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. The company focuses on the exploration, development and operation of open pit and underground mines across the Asia–Pacific and North America regions. Its core operations include the Didipio mine in the Philippines, the Macraes and Waihi gold mines in New Zealand and the Haile gold mine in South Carolina, United States. OceanaGold’s portfolio spans proven reserves, near?mine development projects and exploration tenements, providing a balanced mix of production and growth assets.

Founded in 2005 as a spin-off from Placer Dome, OceanaGold has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.