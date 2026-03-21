Koppers (NYSE:KOP) CEO Sells $94,357.99 in Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $94,357.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 447,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,170.69. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of KOP opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $691.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96.

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Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Koppers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 2.98%.The firm had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Koppers News Roundup

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Koppers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti issued raised forward EPS models for FY2026 and FY2027, forecasting FY2026 EPS of $4.37 and FY2027 EPS of $4.88 — above consensus — and quarterly pacing that implies continued earnings growth into 2027. This supports upside to earnings-driven valuation. Sidoti estimates

Sidoti issued raised forward EPS models for FY2026 and FY2027, forecasting FY2026 EPS of $4.37 and FY2027 EPS of $4.88 — above consensus — and quarterly pacing that implies continued earnings growth into 2027. This supports upside to earnings-driven valuation. Positive Sentiment: Koppers raised its quarterly dividend to $0.09 (annualized $0.36), increasing the yield and signaling cash-flow support for shareholders; ex-dividend/record/payment timing is noted in filings. Dividend announcement

Koppers raised its quarterly dividend to $0.09 (annualized $0.36), increasing the yield and signaling cash-flow support for shareholders; ex-dividend/record/payment timing is noted in filings. Positive Sentiment: Several institutional investors increased or initiated positions (Simcoe Capital new position, LSV increased stake, American Century and Seizert raised holdings), which is supportive of longer-term demand for the stock. Institutional activity

Several institutional investors increased or initiated positions (Simcoe Capital new position, LSV increased stake, American Century and Seizert raised holdings), which is supportive of longer-term demand for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results (Feb. 26) showed an EPS beat ($0.70 vs. $0.59 est.) but revenue of $432.7M missed consensus (~$445M) and was down y/y ~9.3%. Management gave FY2026 guidance of $4.20–$5.00 EPS (a wide range). The EPS beat is constructive, but the revenue decline and wide guidance range leave room for caution. Q4 results and guidance

Q4 results (Feb. 26) showed an EPS beat ($0.70 vs. $0.59 est.) but revenue of $432.7M missed consensus (~$445M) and was down y/y ~9.3%. Management gave FY2026 guidance of $4.20–$5.00 EPS (a wide range). The EPS beat is constructive, but the revenue decline and wide guidance range leave room for caution. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage has trended mildly positive: a couple of upgrades/hold-to-buy moves and an average target materially above the current price, but analyst views remain mixed (some holds, some buys). This can support interest but is not an immediate catalyst. Analyst notes

Analyst coverage has trended mildly positive: a couple of upgrades/hold-to-buy moves and an average target materially above the current price, but analyst views remain mixed (some holds, some buys). This can support interest but is not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: CEO M. Leroy Ball sold 2,489 shares for ~$94k on Mar. 17 (Form 4 filed). While the sale is small relative to his remaining stake, insider selling can prompt near-term profit-taking among investors. SEC Form 4

CEO M. Leroy Ball sold 2,489 shares for ~$94k on Mar. 17 (Form 4 filed). While the sale is small relative to his remaining stake, insider selling can prompt near-term profit-taking among investors. Negative Sentiment: Despite EPS strength, the business faces weaker top-line trends (y/y revenue decline) and a wide guidance range — factors that can trigger short-term selling and keep valuation upside conditional on volume recovery and improved sales. Revenue trends

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth $22,032,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Koppers by 17.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 954,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after buying an additional 139,600 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Koppers in the third quarter valued at $3,635,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 145.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 110,577 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Koppers by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 112,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 76,068 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KOP. Zacks Research raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Koppers from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KOP

Koppers Company Profile

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Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar?based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

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