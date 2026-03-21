KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,617 Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,468,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,582,000 after buying an additional 611,393 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,887,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,150,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,220,000 after acquiring an additional 882,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,831,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 871,165 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,835 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

View Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $162.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.30. The company has a market cap of $253.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.