Traders Buy High Volume of Olin Call Options (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,140 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average volume of 2,753 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $21.00 price target on Olin in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olin from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.73.

Get Olin alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Olin

Insider Activity at Olin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

In other Olin news, VP Angela M. Castle sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $57,690.75. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,528 shares in the company, valued at $37,054. This represents a 60.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 92,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $2,073,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,661.68. The trade was a 67.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,379 shares of company stock worth $2,238,298. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $726,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Olin by 6.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,639,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after buying an additional 105,484 shares during the period. V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at $989,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at about $5,761,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 5,469.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 588,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 577,760 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Stock Performance

OLN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,491. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.20 and a beta of 1.56. Olin has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). Olin had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is -210.53%.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company’s core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin’s chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.

In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.