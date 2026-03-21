CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. $GLRE

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 977,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,707 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 2.87% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $14,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLRE. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 8.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 117,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the first quarter worth $335,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,059,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,361 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Greenlight Capital Re Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.54. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.32. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on GLRE. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenlight Capital Re presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Greenlight Capital Re

About Greenlight Capital Re

(Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) is a Bermuda?incorporated reinsurer externally managed by Greenlight Capital Re Services Ltd., a subsidiary of Greenlight Capital, Inc Since its formation in 2016 and subsequent initial public offering in 2017, the company has focused on providing customized reinsurance solutions to insurers worldwide. Greenlight Capital Re operates as an independent, publicly traded entity, leveraging the investment expertise and underwriting rigor that underpin its parent’s investment platform.

The company’s core business activities encompass both treaty and facultative reinsurance across a broad spectrum of property and casualty lines.

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