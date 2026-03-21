CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $10.66 Million Stake in General Motors Company $GM

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,080 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 94.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore increased their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on General Motors from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.39.

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General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $72.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

About General Motors

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General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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