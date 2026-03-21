Andreas Wagner Sells 12,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Andreas Wagner sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $214,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 160,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,503.20. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 4.5%
Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $17.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,732.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Key Alignment Healthcare News
- Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals — Alignment reported Q4 revenue of ~$1.01B and an EPS beat (?$0.05 vs. consensus ?$0.15) with revenue up ~44% YoY, which supports longer?term growth expectations. Earnings Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — Multiple brokerages have raised price targets and maintain Buy/Overweight views (e.g., TD Cowen, JPMorgan, KeyCorp, Robert W. Baird), leaving a consensus analyst stance that is constructive for the stock. Analyst Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data published for March appears erroneous (shows 0 shares / NaN changes). Do not treat those figures as evidence of new short pressure until exchanges correct the data.
- Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership (~86%) can mute volatility from retail flows but also means institutional positioning matters for future moves; a Zacks comparison piece contrasts ALHC with peers for valuation context. BTSG or ALHC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Secondary offering announced by a major shareholder — the planned secondary raises potential near?term selling supply and is a clear negative for price action until the offering size and timing are known. Alignment Healthcare announces secondary offering by major shareholder
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — several senior executives reported sales on Mar 18–19 (CEO John E. Kao: 73,046 shares; President Dawn Maroney: 36,749; COO Sebastian Burzacchi: 15,361; plus multiple other officers, and Robert Scavo sold 11,285). These simultaneous disposals (~tens of thousands of shares each at ~$17.84) create headline risk and likely contributed to today’s negative sentiment. Representative SEC filings: Kao — Kao SEC Filing, Scavo — Scavo SEC Filing
Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 167.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,089,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 122.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,170,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,739 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $44,203,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $44,162,000. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,500,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALHC
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.
At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.
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