Andreas Wagner Sells 12,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Andreas Wagner sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $214,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 160,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,503.20. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $17.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,732.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

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Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Alignment Healthcare News

Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals — Alignment reported Q4 revenue of ~$1.01B and an EPS beat (?$0.05 vs. consensus ?$0.15) with revenue up ~44% YoY, which supports longer?term growth expectations. Earnings Summary

Strong fundamentals — Alignment reported Q4 revenue of ~$1.01B and an EPS beat (?$0.05 vs. consensus ?$0.15) with revenue up ~44% YoY, which supports longer?term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — Multiple brokerages have raised price targets and maintain Buy/Overweight views (e.g., TD Cowen, JPMorgan, KeyCorp, Robert W. Baird), leaving a consensus analyst stance that is constructive for the stock. Analyst Coverage

Analyst bullishness — Multiple brokerages have raised price targets and maintain Buy/Overweight views (e.g., TD Cowen, JPMorgan, KeyCorp, Robert W. Baird), leaving a consensus analyst stance that is constructive for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data published for March appears erroneous (shows 0 shares / NaN changes). Do not treat those figures as evidence of new short pressure until exchanges correct the data.

Short?interest data published for March appears erroneous (shows 0 shares / NaN changes). Do not treat those figures as evidence of new short pressure until exchanges correct the data. Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership (~86%) can mute volatility from retail flows but also means institutional positioning matters for future moves; a Zacks comparison piece contrasts ALHC with peers for valuation context. BTSG or ALHC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

High institutional ownership (~86%) can mute volatility from retail flows but also means institutional positioning matters for future moves; a Zacks comparison piece contrasts ALHC with peers for valuation context. Negative Sentiment: Secondary offering announced by a major shareholder — the planned secondary raises potential near?term selling supply and is a clear negative for price action until the offering size and timing are known. Alignment Healthcare announces secondary offering by major shareholder

Secondary offering announced by a major shareholder — the planned secondary raises potential near?term selling supply and is a clear negative for price action until the offering size and timing are known. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — several senior executives reported sales on Mar 18–19 (CEO John E. Kao: 73,046 shares; President Dawn Maroney: 36,749; COO Sebastian Burzacchi: 15,361; plus multiple other officers, and Robert Scavo sold 11,285). These simultaneous disposals (~tens of thousands of shares each at ~$17.84) create headline risk and likely contributed to today’s negative sentiment. Representative SEC filings: Kao — Kao SEC Filing , Scavo — Scavo SEC Filing

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting Alignment Healthcare this week:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 167.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,089,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 122.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,170,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,739 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $44,203,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $44,162,000. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,500,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

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Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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