Private Client Services LLC Raises Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Private Client Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1,930.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,313 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Private Client Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 637.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.21 and a 12 month high of $83.20.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

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