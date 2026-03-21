KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $17.41 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,724 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 355.8% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 596.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.02 and a 12-month high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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